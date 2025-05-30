One of the decisions that you must make as a group is to vote on how regular part-time employees will receive statutory holiday pay (includes holidays like Family Day, Christmas etc.).

You will have two options:

Paid Stat Holiday Bank - Put away the 5.0% in a Stat Holiday bank where regular part-time employees can take a paid day off for their stat holidays. Get 5.0% paid out on each pay cheque.

What does this mean?

If you choose the paid stat holiday bank, when a paid holiday occurs, you will be able to draw from your paid holiday bank, the hours required to cover the paid holiday or paid holiday lieu day. This allows you to take the time off and receive pay for the days that you are not at work.

Alternatively, if you choose not to participate in the paid holiday bank then you will receive 5.0% of straight-time pay instead of a day off with pay. This means that you will get additional pay on each pay cheque but would not receive pay on a holiday when you are not working.

Your Union recommends that you select the Paid Holiday Bank option. We believe it is better because it means you will be paid on holidays even if you aren't working.

Please note that once the choice has been made through this vote, the decision is final and cannot be reversed.

When will the vote happen?

Voting opens on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, and will close on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at noon.

How do I vote?

A link for you to cast your ballot will be sent via email from the Simply Voting platform to all Local 301 members at Sooke Transition House Society on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 before noon.

What happens if I don't get a ballot?

If you have not received a link by noon on Thursday, June 5, 2025 , please check your spam/junk folders first before emailing us at [email protected] to request new voting credentials. Please include your full name, and personal email address for your voting credentials to be emailed.

Does this effect full-time or casual staff?

No. This is only for part-time regular staff.

If you are full-time regular or casual the current system according to your collective agreement will remain in effect.

Why does everyone get to vote?

Because the choice made could impact you if you ever become part-time.

If you have any questions, please connect with one of your Stewards. To get a list of Steward please contact the BCGEU Victoria Area Office at [email protected].

In solidarity

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative

