Further to our earlier announcement, a tentative agreement has been reached between the BCGEU and South Hill Childcare

Members are encouraged to attend a virtual information session by either clicking on the link below or dial in option.

DATE: Thursday June 3, 2021

TIME: 6:00 pm

VIA ZOOM: please check email for invitation link

Your Bargaining Committee will be available to review the settlement agreement we have negotiated with the employer on your behalf and answer any questions you may have.

RATIFICATION VOTING

The BCGEU is pleased to announce that we will be using electronic voting for this ratification process. Following the information meeting, you will receive an email with details on the electronic voting process.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at My BCGEU.ca | LOGIN.

In solidarity,

Usha Saroha, Bargaining Committee Member

Nicki Pearson, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

Download ratification document here



UWU/MoveUP