Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff continue to work remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
South Hill Child Care Society - Tentative Agreement Information Session - BCGEU
South Hill Child Care Society - Tentative Agreement Information Session - BCGEU
Published on May 27, 2021
Further to our earlier announcement, a tentative agreement has been reached between the BCGEU and South Hill Childcare
Members are encouraged to attend a virtual information session by either clicking on the link below or dial in option.
DATE: Thursday June 3, 2021 TIME: 6:00 pm
VIA ZOOM: please check email for invitation link
Your Bargaining Committee will be available to review the settlement agreement we have negotiated with the employer on your behalf and answer any questions you may have.
RATIFICATION VOTING
The BCGEU is pleased to announce that we will be using electronic voting for this ratification process. Following the information meeting, you will receive an email with details on the electronic voting process.
To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at My BCGEU.ca | LOGIN.
In solidarity,
Usha Saroha, Bargaining Committee Member Nicki Pearson, Staff Representative