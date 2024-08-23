Local Chair Melody Carleton and First Vice-Chair Ann Gauvreau will be visiting members on the below noted dates. They will be touring the worksites to speak to the members, update membership lists and to share news from the Component.



Wednesday, September 4, 2024: Dawson Creek



11:30 am – 12:00 pm South Peace Community Resource Society - Mitzpah House

1:30 – 3:00 pm South Peace Community Resources Main Office

3:00 – 4:00 pm Supported Child Development (Co-op Mall) SPCRS



Thursday, September 5, 2024: Fort St John



10:00 am – 12:00 pm South Peace Community Resource Society –

Child Care Resources

3:00 – 4:00 pm Phone calls to members in Tumbler Ridge



If you have any questions, please call the Peace River Area Office

in Fort St. John at 1-800-667-0788 or email [email protected]



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP