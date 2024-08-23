Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. South Peace Community Resource Society - Worksite Visits - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

South Peace Community Resource Society - Worksite Visits - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on August 23, 2024

Local Chair Melody Carleton and First Vice-Chair Ann Gauvreau will be visiting members on the below noted dates. They will be touring the worksites to speak to the members, update membership lists and to share news from the Component.
                       
Wednesday, September 4, 2024: Dawson Creek
 
11:30 am – 12:00 pm  South Peace Community Resource Society - Mitzpah House
1:30 – 3:00 pm  South Peace Community Resources Main Office
3:00 – 4:00 pm  Supported Child Development (Co-op Mall) SPCRS    
 
Thursday, September 5, 2024: Fort St John
 
10:00 am – 12:00 pm  South Peace Community Resource Society –
                                      Child Care Resources
3:00 – 4:00 pm             Phone calls to members in Tumbler Ridge
 

If you have any questions, please call the Peace River Area Office
 in Fort St. John at 1-800-667-0788 or email [email protected]
 

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP