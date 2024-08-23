

Your Local Chair, Trina Whitsitt, along with your steward team will be holding a staff orientation and membership meeting on Friday August 30 at 3pm in Dining Hall West. General information will be provided on the BCGEU, the Local, and your worksite. All employees are welcome to attend. All attendees will be entered into a draw for 2- $50 grocery gift cards!



In solidarity,



Heather Turner

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP