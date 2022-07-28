Your collective agreement expired on March 31, 2022, and since then your Bargaining Committee has met on two occasions to prepare and twice to bargain with the Employer. To date bargaining with the Employer has been limited to non-monetary items. Progress has been slow, but steady.

Your Bargaining Committee is seeking additional bargaining dates with the Employer in the near future: to hopefully wind up non-monetary discussions, move onto monetary items e.g. wage and benefits, and get a tentative agreement for you to vote on in the next few months.

Many thanks to your Bargaining Committee for their hard work so far. Please feel free to contact them if you have any questions or concerns about bargaining.

Stephen Ell

Ronnie Legaspi

Jessica Nadeau

Additional updates will be provided as information becomes available.

In solidarity,

Oliver Demuth

Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP