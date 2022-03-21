Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. SPARC BC Bargaining Committee elected - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 05, 2022

Congratulations to your new Bargaining Committee who were all elected by acclamation.

  • Ronnie Legaspi
  • Jessica Nadeau
  • Stephen Eli 

 And, thank you to all those who submitted nominations. 
 
Your Bargaining Committee will be meeting soon to choose a Chairperson, and prepare for bargaining.
 
Bargaining surveys will also be sent to all members soon, for your feedback on the bargaining priorities for this round.
 
Please stay tuned for updates.
 
In solidarity,
 
Oliver Demuth
BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



