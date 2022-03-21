Congratulations to your new Bargaining Committee who were all elected by acclamation.
- Ronnie Legaspi
- Jessica Nadeau
- Stephen Eli
And, thank you to all those who submitted nominations.
Your Bargaining Committee will be meeting soon to choose a Chairperson, and prepare for bargaining.
Bargaining surveys will also be sent to all members soon, for your feedback on the bargaining priorities for this round.
Please stay tuned for updates.
In solidarity,
Oliver Demuth
BCGEU Staff Representative
