Your Bargaining Committee has scheduled a Special Meeting for all LifeLabs LTA/Equipment Specialists as follows:

Date: Thursday, May 20th, 2021

Time: 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Please join the Microsoft Teams meeting here:

Microsoft Teams meeting

Check your email or speak with a member of your

Bargaining Committee for meeting participation details.

Please check with your co-workers to make sure they received this message. If you or your co-worker did not receive the invite, please contact [email protected] by 12:00 noon on Thursday, May 20th to submit your current home email and to be added to the meeting update.

This is your chance to speak directly with your Bargaining Committee about issues specific to LTA/Equipment Specialists. Please try to join us at the meeting.

In solidarity,

Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Kristi Carano, Bargaining Committee Member

Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee Member

Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee Member

Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



