Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that we finally have a first collective agreement, effective July 6th, 2021.

Following three more days of mediation, concluding June 30th, with a newly appointed arbitrator, Mark Atkinson, we were still unable to reach settlement on the monetary issues and the scheduling by daily dispatch. Arbitrator Atkinson was able to assist us in resolving some of the outstanding issues and then determined settlement on the others.

Our new collective agreement provides a new wage grid and a 2% increase, effective July 6th, 2021, plus an additional 2% on July 6th, 2022. It also includes premiums for safety boots, the use of personal mobile phones, and for working as a lead hand, a LTC or as a designated First Aid Attendant. Equally important, we now have a grievance and arbitration procedure and a dispute mechanism to deal with local issues and problems that may arise at the workplace. There is language to provide our members protection in the area of health & safety, recognizing the importance of the Workers’ Compensation Act and the OHS Regulations. This is a 2-year agreement, expiring on July 5th, 2023.

The collective agreement provides a Union structure to the workplace, with shop stewards to represent members and to ensure our new contract is properly implemented. Your Bargaining Committee will now represent you at Labour-Management meetings, where we look forward to working with the employer to keep the communication going between the parties and to resolve any problems that may come up.

A full copy of the arbitrated settlement agreement will be provided shortly. Your Bargaining Committee would like to thank you for your solid support throughout this process.

To make sure you are receiving Union communications to your personal email address and if you did not receive this message in your email, log on to the Member's Portal at members.bcgeu.ca to ensure your current email address is up to date.

Andy Tait, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Candace Lucas, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations



