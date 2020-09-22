 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. SPR Traffic Services LP - Bargaining Update - BCGEU

SPR Traffic Services LP - Bargaining Update - BCGEU

Published on September 22, 2020

The Union and the Employer will now work through all the non-monetary language before we table our monetary proposals.

It can be tricky to schedule dates for when everyone is available and our next meetings are booked for October 13th thru 16th. We hope to make some considerable progress with four days scheduled for bargaining. Stay tuned for further updates then.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

 

In solidarity,

 

Andy Tait, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Candace Lucas, Bargaining Committee Member
Keelin Fines, Bargaining Committee Member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations

 


Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP