Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report we have been making progress in mediation at the Labour Relations Board. We have been able to agree on articles in the language that were previously at impasse, including overtime compensation, call-out, rest-breaks and occupational health and safety. We still have a ways to go, but we feel we are making headway.
Many of you may have heard that Keelin Fines has resigned from SPR and stepped down from the Bargaining Committee. We are sorry to see her go and we wish her great success in future endeavors.
Mediation is scheduled to resume on Thursday, March 18th, and we will update you again after the meetings.
In solidarity,
Andy Tait, Bargaining Committee Chairperson Candace Lucas, Bargaining Committee member Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations