Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report we have been making progress in mediation at the Labour Relations Board. We have been able to agree on articles in the language that were previously at impasse, including overtime compensation, call-out, rest-breaks and occupational health and safety. We still have a ways to go, but we feel we are making headway.

Many of you may have heard that Keelin Fines has resigned from SPR and stepped down from the Bargaining Committee. We are sorry to see her go and we wish her great success in future endeavors.

Mediation is scheduled to resume on Thursday, March 18th, and we will update you again after the meetings.

In solidarity,

Andy Tait, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Candace Lucas, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP