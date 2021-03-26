Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
Following several days of mediation at the Labour Relations Board, Mediator Grant McArthur has recommended mediation/arbitration to resolve all the outstanding issues. The Union and the Employer have agreed with the mediator's recommendations.
Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that we have made good progress in mediation and resolved some of the difficult areas of the language, including overtime, health and safety and leaves of absence. We have agreed to continue with the mediation process as long as progress continues.
Ultimately, the parties will agree to an arbitrator who will determine any outstanding proposals, including the monetary items, which mostly remain unresolved. Stay tuned for further updates.
In solidarity,
Andy Tait, Bargaining Committee Chairperson Candace Lucas, Bargaining Committee member Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations