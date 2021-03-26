Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on March 26, 2021

Following several days of mediation at the Labour Relations Board, Mediator Grant McArthur has recommended mediation/arbitration to resolve all the outstanding issues. The Union and the Employer have agreed with the mediator's recommendations.

Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that we have made good progress in mediation and resolved some of the difficult areas of the language, including overtime, health and safety and leaves of absence. We have agreed to continue with the mediation process as long as progress continues.

Ultimately, the parties will agree to an arbitrator who will determine any outstanding proposals, including the monetary items, which mostly remain unresolved. Stay tuned for further updates.

In solidarity,

Andy Tait, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Candace Lucas, Bargaining Committee member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

