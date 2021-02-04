Thank you to all the members that were able to attend the remote meeting on Sunday with your Bargaining Committee. We appreciated the opportunity to talk with you directly and provide an overview of outstanding issues. The big issues still remaining include: wages, benefits, sick leave, scheduling, hours of work, overtime, health & safety, vacations.



We have been unable to reach a settlement on your first collective agreement and the employer has applied for a mediator under Sec 55 of the Labour Code. The Code requires that employees conduct a strike vote before mediation and so your Bargaining Committee has attained approval from the BCGEU Provincial Executive. We will be conducting a strike vote of the membership on February 5th - 8th, 2021.



We are seeking a fair and reasonable agreement, but we cannot accept the Employment Standard levels the employer is offering and for some positions, concessions on wages. Your Bargaining Committee is recommending you support the strike vote and VOTE YES!



Please contact any member of your Bargaining Committee with any questions you may have.



In solidarity,



Andy Tait, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Candace Lucas, Bargaining Committee member

Keelin Fines, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



