SPR Traffic Services LP - Strike Vote Results! - BCGEU

Published on February 09, 2021

The results are in and your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that you have voted:

92.3% in favour

Your Bargaining Committee would like to thank you for your strong support! We have dates set to meet with the employer and the LRB mediator, Grant McArthur, on February 16th and 17th.

We remain focused on achieving a fair & reasonable collective agreement and look forward to speaking with the mediator. Stay tuned for an update following these next meetings.

In solidarity,

Andy Tait, Bargaining Committee member
Candace Lucas, Bargaining Committee member
Keelin Fines, Bargaining Committee member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

UWU/MoveUP