  2. SPR Traffic Services LP bargaining survey - BCGEU

Published on July 16, 2020

Your Bargaining Committee is now preparing to negotiate our first collective agreement and we are asking for your input in a member survey. This questionnaire is an opportunity for you to identify any issues, concerns, or improvements you would like brought forward for consideration in negotiations and will assist the Bargaining Committee in setting its bargaining priorities.

Please complete this questionnaire and return by 5:00 pm, Friday, July 31, 2020.

In solidarity,

Andy Tait, Bargaining Committee Member
Candace Lucas, Bargaining Committee Member
Keelin Fines, Bargaining Committee Member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP