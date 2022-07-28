Steward nominations are now open for one Shop Steward position at Squamish Helping Hands Society. You can find the nomination form posted on your Union Board.
Nominations will close at: Midnight on January 16, 2023.
If you have any questions, please contact the lower mainland area office at 604.215.1499 or toll free at 1.888.238.0239.
In solidarity,
Andrea Duncan, Local 303 Chairperson
Megan Cawood, Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here
UWU/MoveUP
