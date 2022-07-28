Steward nominations are now open for one Shop Steward position at Squamish Helping Hands Society. You can find the nomination form posted on your Union Board.

Nominations will close at: Midnight on January 16, 2023 .

If you have any questions, please contact the lower mainland area office at 604.215.1499 or toll free at 1.888.238.0239.

In solidarity,

Andrea Duncan, Local 303 Chairperson

Megan Cawood, Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP