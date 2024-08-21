Area 04 Cross Component Committee is excited to be a sponsor of this cultural event in recognition of National Truth and Reconciliation Day. The upcoming 3rd Annual stɑl̓əw̓ pow-wow has a limited number of tickets available, and you are invited to enter into a raffle to win a ticket and attend for free. Single tickets can be used to attend any of the days the Pow Wow is running, from September 13th to September 15th 2024, being held at the Langley Events Centre.



PLACE: Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 Street, Langley BC



DATE: Friday September 13th to Sunday September 15th 2024



TIME: Various



Click on the link below to enter the draw for a chance to win! Registration for the raffle will close at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 2nd. The draw for the ticket will be done on September 3rd and only winners will be contacted! Each individual winner will win one ticket, valid for any one of the three days and details on how to claim your ticket will be provided to the designated winners.



Details on this event including a schedule of events, and how to purchase additional tickets (or for anyone interested in attending) can be found stalewpowwow.ca



RSVP/Raffle link: https://events.bcgeu.ca/ccc_st_l_w_pow-wow_raffle



The BCGEU Code of Conduct is in effect at all Cross Component events. Any participant engaging in unacceptable behaviour may be asked to leave and not invited to future events.



In Solidarity,



Kevin Hagglund Erica Cardarelli

Staff Representative Area 04 Cross Component Chair



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP