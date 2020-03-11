STAFF REPRESENTATIVE

KELOWNA AREA OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

March 11, 2020

The B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union requires a staff representative to work in the Kelowna Area office, effective date to be determined.

DUTIES:

Assist officers, stewards and membership in the day-to-day administration of their union by attending membership meetings; assisting in union elections, preparing and conducting ratification votes;

Advising union membership on union policy and procedures;

Negotiating collective agreements and contract administration through the handling of grievances up to and including expedited arbitration;

Teaching courses for stewards and local officers;

Assisting in or leading organizing campaigns, both internal and external;

Representing the union at local labour councils and conventions; and

Will be required to develop grassroots campaign plans to advance the interests of the union's membership as well as engage members and recruit activists.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Experience in the trade union movement is essential;

Ability to deal with union leadership and employer representatives;

Ability to prepare concise written reports and handle a large volume of correspondence and ability to speak in public;

Must have an understanding of the goals and values of the labour movement;

Must have a solid understanding of organizing principles. Proven experience in union organizing drives will be an asset; and

Demonstrated ability to develop activist skills and maintain an effective working relationship with union and community activists.

Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's Licence.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, LGBTQ+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: human.resources@bcgeu.ca, attention to:

Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





UWU/MoveUP