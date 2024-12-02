TEMPORARY LEGAL/ADVOCACY STAFF REPRESENTATIVE - ADVOCACY DEPARTMENT

JOB ID: UWU005

November 26, 2024

TEMPORARY LEGAL/ADVOCACY STAFF REPRESENTATIVE (SR2) - ADVOCACY DEPARTMENT (REGULAR/FULL TIME)

Salary:

Grade: SR2

Wage Rate: Annually: $70,882.54 - $137,562.10

Location: BCGEU Headquarters Office

Position Summary

We are seeking a dedicated and experienced Staff Representative to join our Advocacy team. Reporting to the Director - Advocacy, the Staff Representative will play a key role in providing advocacy services to the union and its members. The Staff Representative will represent the union at formal arbitration hearings, before the Labour Relations Board, and at other adjudicative tribunals. The successful candidate will have a strong understanding of collective agreements and grievance handling, experience in formal arbitration and/or court proceedings, the ability to assess and resolve disputes, and a commitment to advancing the goals and values of the labour movement. The term of the assignment is up to 18-months or return of incumbent.

CANDIDATE PROFILE

The successful candidate will have the following:

Key Responsibilities:

Union Representation: Represent the union and its members at arbitration hearings, the Labour Relations Board, and other adjudicative tribunals.

Represent the union and its members at arbitration hearings, the Labour Relations Board, and other adjudicative tribunals. Legal Analysis & Resolution: Use legal training and/or experience to assess legal issues, conduct merit assessments, and determine appropriate resolutions for outstanding issues.

Use legal training and/or experience to assess legal issues, conduct merit assessments, and determine appropriate resolutions for outstanding issues. Case Preparation & Presentation: Prepare and present cases at formal arbitration and mediation.

Prepare and present cases at formal arbitration and mediation. Dispute Negotiation: Work with senior management and their counsel to negotiate and resolve disputes.

Work with senior management and their counsel to negotiate and resolve disputes. Submission Preparation: Prepare concise oral and written submissions for arbitration and other hearings.

Prepare concise oral and written submissions for arbitration and other hearings. Collaboration with Union Leadership: Collaborate with union officers, stewards, and activists to address grievances and resolve issues.

Education & Experience:

A minimum of 3-5 years of experience in labour law or a similar union advocacy role.

A degree in law and litigation experience is an asset.

Demonstrated experience in grievance file analysis, merit assessments, and case preparation for arbitration.

Experience working with senior management and legal counsel to resolve disputes or negotiate settlements.

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

Established skills and experience in preparing and presenting legal submissions – both oral and written - in formal settings.

Solid understanding of BC labour law and relevant legislation.

Ability to work effectively with senior management and counsel during dispute resolution processes.

Recognition of the goals and values of the labour movement and a commitment to promoting workers' rights and supporting union members in achieving fair treatment.

Ability to work independently and as part of a collaborative team, providing proactive support and anticipating needs.

How to Apply:

Please review the attached job description for a complete list of duties, qualifications and competencies. To be considered for this competition, applicants must submit a cover letter and resume clearly identifying how they meet the qualifications necessary for this position. This information will be used as part of the selection process.



Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application.



Please Review the Job Description Prior To Applying



If you are passionate about what you do and want to use your expertise to engage in meaningful and challenging work, please apply to join our team today at [email protected].

Submit applications no later than 5:00pm, Tuesday, December 3, 2024.



At BCGEU, we're committed to providing a healthy, safe and inclusive workplace where respect and diversity are recognized assets. We invite and welcome applications from women, visible minorities, Indigenous Peoples, People with Disabilities and Disabled People, people of all sexual orientations and gender identities, and all people committed to meaningful work that makes a difference. We are committed to providing an inclusive and barrier-free work environment, starting with the hiring process. If you require accommodations at any point during the application and hiring process, please contact [email protected].







UWU/MoveUP