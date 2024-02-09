REGULAR STAFF REPRESENTATIVE (SR2)

COMMUNICATIONS

INTERNAL POSTING

February 9, 2024

The B.C. General Employees' Union requires a staff representative (digital campaigner) for its Communications department, effective date to be determined. The position is located at its headquarters in Burnaby.

The position reports to the Director of Communications.

DUTIES:

Digital strategy: develop and implement an overarching engagement-oriented digital communications strategy aligned with organizational priorities established by senior leadership

develop and implement an overarching engagement-oriented digital communications strategy aligned with organizational priorities established by senior leadership List administration: with IT staff, using CRM methods and technology, analyze and segment BCGEU's member outreach database to maximize engagement; develop and implement prospecting plans to expand the union's network of supporters

with IT staff, using CRM methods and technology, analyze and segment BCGEU's member outreach database to maximize engagement; develop and implement prospecting plans to expand the union's network of supporters Digital campaigns: develop digital campaign plans and budgets on key public policy and labour relations issues to advance the interests of the union's membership; execute digital campaigns in combination with ground tactics to maximize member outreach and engagement; evaluate and analyze campaign effectiveness; recommend improvements to digital campaign strategy

develop digital campaign plans and budgets on key public policy and labour relations issues to advance the interests of the union's membership; execute digital campaigns in combination with ground tactics to maximize member outreach and engagement; evaluate and analyze campaign effectiveness; recommend improvements to digital campaign strategy Digital communications and social media: create high impact visual communications with succinct accompanying text, email communications, and SMS messages; develop and implement ladder of engagement communications; test and refine messaging; post content to BCGEU's official social media accounts and via online advertising platforms

create high impact visual communications with succinct accompanying text, email communications, and SMS messages; develop and implement ladder of engagement communications; test and refine messaging; post content to BCGEU's official social media accounts and via online advertising platforms Training, education, and support: with organizing and education staff, provide training and support to BCGEU staff, elected leaders and activists on skills, strategies, and best practices for using digital organizing and social media tools; develop training materials and resources

with organizing and education staff, provide training and support to BCGEU staff, elected leaders and activists on skills, strategies, and best practices for using digital organizing and social media tools; develop training materials and resources Committee assignments: support elected leadership on BCGEU committees and represent the union on committees or in meetings with government, opposition, and employer representatives

support elected leadership on BCGEU committees and represent the union on committees or in meetings with government, opposition, and employer representatives Liaison: work with BCGEU activists, community groups, coalition partners, unions and labour centrals on shared issues and campaigns

work with BCGEU activists, community groups, coalition partners, unions and labour centrals on shared issues and campaigns Other duties: primary role in this position is digital campaigns; however, a digital campaigner may be assigned associated work, as required, to support departmental objectives

QUALIFICATIONS:

demonstrated skills and experience in both traditional and contemporary engagement processes, from grassroots organizing to digital campaigning, within the labour movement or community organizations

proficiency working with digital campaign tools, including websites/microsites, customer relationship management (CRM) software, digital outreach services, and social media

proficiency in list administration and profiling (tagging, segmentation, predictive modeling)

excellent written communication skills, including concise emails, SMS messages, and text to accompany shareable images

knowledge of graphic design, digital photography, videography, editing and experience creating high impact visual communications (shareable images, infographics, motion graphics, and video) is an asset

familiarity with digital advertising, CRM and SMS communications software

demonstrated ability to develop activists' skills and to maintain effective working relationships with union and community activists as well as coalition partners

an understanding of the goals and values of the labour movement

SALARY RANGE:

Bi-Weekly: $4,649.48 - $5,119.16

Annually: $121,301.68 - $133,555.30

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's Licence.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Friday, February 16, 2024.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected], attention to:

Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





UWU/MoveUP