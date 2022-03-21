STAFF REPRESENTATIVE (Temporary)

MEMBER BENEFITS DEPARTMENT

INTERNAL POSTING

May 12, 2022

The B.C. General Employees' Union requires a temporary staff representatives to work in the Member Benefits Department, effective date to be determined. The term of the assignment is up to 4 months.

The staff representative in benefits are currently located at the Fraser Valley Area Office and report to the Coordinator of Member Benefits.

DUTIES:

The successful applicant will work as part of a team providing a wide range of services involving administering and maintaining benefit plans for members in various public sector and private sector agreements, including Early Intervention Programs in various sectors.

Duties include responding to first level appeals for denied long term disability (LTD) claims by reviewing and analyzing new information provided by claimants and/or physicians, seeking further interpretations from medical consultants, and when required, requesting review of information on the claim; preparing members claims for LTD appeals where the collective agreement provides for a Claims Review Committee (CRC). This includes but is not limited to the Provincial Public Service, Community Health and Community Social Services collective agreements as well as some highways, colleges and independent collective agreements.

Involvement in rehabilitation programs and rehabilitation committee meetings; actively participating in regular meetings and/or conference calls with selected groups to advocate, as well as building trust with members and facilitating relationship building with stakeholders.

Providing input on claims, trends, and activities for use in negotiations of collective agreements.

Other responsibilities may include reviewing carrier booklets, plans, and collective agreements and identifying differences relative to expected; drafting benefit summaries; monitoring and evaluation of Employee and Family Assistance Plans; making presentations on benefit issues at hearings, conferences, and membership meetings; participating on Joint Rehabilitation Committee; approval of STIIP trials; participation on Joint STIIP Committee and approval of compassionate transfer requests.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Knowledge and experience with group benefits within a unionized environment, as it pertains to collective agreement negotiations, and implementation.

Experience in the group benefits industry an asset.

Recent experience in disability case management, with specific LTD case management an asset.

The successful candidate must have excellent oral and written communication skills and an ability to analyze complex benefit plans, and negotiate creative strategies for individual members with benefit and rehabilitation needs.

The successful candidate will have strong advocacy and negotiation skills, the ability to work as a team member, and will have the capacity to help workers who find themselves in difficulties because of work related or personal health problems.

Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's licence.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected],

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland.





UWU/MoveUP