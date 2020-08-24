STAFF REPRESENTATIVE
ORGANIZING DEPARTMENT
INTERNAL POSTING
August 24, 2020
The B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union requires a Member Engagement and Education Officer to work in the Organizing Department, effective date to be determined.
The position reports to the Coordinator, Organizing Department.
DUTIES:
- Learning strategy: develop and implement an organizing education strategy aligned with organizational priorities established by senior leadership; support Components, Locals, committees and other departments in the union to provide diverse organizing courses in person and online.
- Curriculum development and evaluation: develop organizing curriculum and resources for the union and, as assigned, to BCGEU affiliates or union centrals; analyze and evaluate organizing programs; recommend curriculum and program improvements.
- Education and training: coordinate and/or facilitate workshops, courses, conferences, seminars, meetings and other educational events; provide training and mentorship to activist facilitators; coordinate with organizers to develop member organizers for internal and external organizing campaigns; work collaboratively with education officers in other departments to develop and deliver organizing education.
- Other duties: primary role in this position is developing and delivering organizing education; however, the member engagement and education officer may be assigned associated work, as required, to support departmental objectives.
QUALIFICATIONS:
· demonstrated experience developing educational curriculum and reports, including effective written materials, online resources
- excellent group facilitation and presentation skills, and ability to foster respectful, energetic and positive learning environments
· knowledge of popular and adult education theories and methodologies
- awareness of various learning styles and barriers to learning (ie: literacy and learning disabilities)
- strong administrative, organizational, planning and project management skills
- demonstrated ability to develop activists' skills and to maintain effective working relationships with union members, activists, elected leaders, and staff
- additional languages are assets
- an understanding of the goals and values of the labour movement
· Experience with community or labour organizing
· Strong commitment to progressive social change and the organizing model
· Ability to complete assigned tasks independently
· Ability to work well under tight deadlines and in a team environment
Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's licence.
The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, LGBTQ2SI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.
Submit you applications no later than 5:00 pm, Monday, August 31, 2020.
Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: human.resources@bcgeu.ca
Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland
UWU/MoveUP
