STAFF REPRESENTATIVE (SR2)

VICTORIA AREA OFFICE

JOB ID: P0313

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

January 29, 2026

Reporting to the Director and Associate Director of VAO, the Staff Representative plays a key part in supporting the day-to-day operations of the union, in a fast-paced environment, including assisting union officers, stewards, and members with various administrative functions, collective bargaining, and organizing campaigns. The Staff Representative will play a critical role in ensuring that the BCGEU Constitution, Financial manual, policies and procedures, collective agreements, and legislation are adhered to when engaging with members and external parties while meeting the mandate of the Union.

Key Responsibilities:



1. Union Administration & Support



• Attend membership meetings and assist in union elections and ratification votes.

• Advise union membership on policies, procedures, and collective agreements interpretation and labour related legislation (Human Rights, Occupational Health and Safety, Charter of Canada, WorksafeBC, Employment Standards Act, Public Service Act etc).

• Provide administrative support for union activities, ensuring effective communication with members, and speaking at public meetings with confidence.

2. Grievance Handling & Negotiation



• Negotiate collective agreements (including election of bargaining committees, drafting bargaining proposals, ratifying tentative agreements and proofing agreements), negotiate essential service levels and handle grievances up to and including expedited arbitration.

• Develop strategies for addressing workplace issues and ensuring fair treatment of union members and cultivate working relationships to deal with difficult conflict between members or with difficult Employers.

• Presenting grievances at Case Conference and Expedited Arbitration. This includes document preparation, grievance investigation, witness preparation, and arguing the grievance at expedited arbitration.

3. Training & Development



• Facilitate courses for stewards, local officers and the general membership to ensure proper training and adherence to union guidelines.

• Develop training materials and present on union policies, procedures, and leadership development.

4. Organizing Campaigns



• Assist in or lead organizing campaigns, both internal and external, to grow the union and represent its members effectively.

• Develop grassroots campaign plans to advance the union’s interests, engage members, and recruit activists.

5. External Representation



• Represent the union at local labour councils and conventions to foster relationships and advocate for union priorities.

• Maintain strong connections with external allies and stakeholders to support the union’s objectives.

Education & Relevant Experience:

Experience in, and understanding of the goals and values of, the union movement is essential.

Proven track record in negotiating collective agreements, grievance handling, and arbitration.

Must have a solid understanding of organizing principles. Proven experience in union organizing drives.

Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office Tools (Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook) and Adobe Acrobat and virtual meeting platforms such as Zoom and Teams.

Must have a valid British Columbia driver's license and use of a vehicle for work purposes

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities:

Comprehensive understanding of the goals, values, and principles of the labour movement.

Strong ability to work with union leadership, members, community activists and employer representatives.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to handle a large volume of correspondence and prepare concise reports and to adapt communication style to a variety of stakeholders.

Strong organizational skills, with the ability to manage legal matters and prioritize competing deadlines.

Public speaking ability, with experience presenting to large groups or leading union-related discussions.

Proven ability to develop and maintain effective working relationships with union and community activists.

Knowledge of organizing principles and campaign strategies.

SALARY RANGE:

Bi-weekly: $4,932.63 – $5,430.91

Annual: $128,688.86 – $141,688.64

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Drivers Licence.

How to Apply:

Please note that temporary and probationary employees are not eligible for remote work arrangements.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of color, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Thursday, February 5, 2026.

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application. Applications with multiple attachments may be rejected.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

The direct appointment procedure contained in MOA 11 Re: Equity Appointments may be applied for this posting.

Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Self-Identification Survey

We are committed to creating a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace. To support this, we invite you to voluntarily complete a short self-identification questionnaire.

Your responses will be kept confidential and only used to assess eligibility for Equity Appointments under MOA 11 of the UWU Collective Agreement. Thank you for your participation.