STAFF REPRESENTATIVE (Temporary)

RESEARCH & INTERACTIVE (R&I) SERVICES

INTERNAL POSTING

February 6, 2023

The B.C. General Employees' Union requires a temporary staff representative (digital campaigner) for its Research & Interactive (R&I) services, effective date to be determined. The term of the assignment is up to 12 months.

The position reports to the Coordinator, Research & Interactive (R&I) Services.

DUTIES:

Digital strategy: develop and implement an overarching engagement-oriented digital communications strategy aligned with organizational priorities established by senior leadership List administration: with IT staff, using CRM methods and technology, analyze and segment BCGEU's member outreach database to maximize engagement; develop and implement prospecting plans to expand the union's network of supporters Digital campaigns: develop digital campaign plans and budgets on key public policy and labour relations issues to advance the interests of the union's membership; execute digital campaigns in combination with ground tactics to maximize member outreach and engagement; evaluate and analyze campaign effectiveness; recommend improvements to digital campaign strategy Digital communications and social media: create high impact visual communications with succinct accompanying text, email communications, and SMS messages; develop and implement ladder of engagement communications; test and refine messaging; post content to BCGEU's official social media accounts and via online advertising Training, education, and support: with organizing and education staff, provide training and support to BCGEU staff, elected leaders and activists on skills, strategies, and best practices for using digital organizing and social media tools; develop training materials and resources Committee assignments: support elected on BCGEU committees and represent the union on committees or in meetings with government, opposition, and employer representatives Liaison: work with BCGEU activists, community groups, coalition partners, unions and labour centrals on shared issues and campaigns Other duties: primary role in this position is digital campaigns; however, a digital campaigner may be assigned associated work, as required, to support departmental objectives

QUALIFICATIONS:

demonstrated skills and experience in both traditional and contemporary engagement processes, from grassroots organizing to digital campaigning, within the labour movement or community organizations proficiency working with digital campaign tools, including websites/microsites, customer relationship management (CRM) software, digital outreach services, and social media proficiency in list administration and profiling (tagging, segmentation, predictive modeling) excellent written communication skills, including concise emails, SMS messages, and text to accompany shareable images knowledge of graphic design, digital photography, videography, editing and experience creating high impact visual communications (shareable images, infographics, motion graphics, and video) is an asset familiarity with digital advertising, CRM and SMS communications software demonstrated ability to develop activists' skills and to maintain effective working relationships with union and community activists as well as coalition partners an understanding of the goals and values of the labour movement

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's Licence.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Tuesday, February 14, 2023.





