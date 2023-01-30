STAFF REPRESENTATIVE – EDUCATION OFFICER

February 8, 2023

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia. We represent over 85,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The B.C. General Employees' Union requires an Education Officer for its Research & Interactive Services department, effective date to be determined.

The position is located in its Burnaby office and will report to the assistant coordinator, Research & Interactive Services, effective date to be determined.





DUTIES:

Learning strategy: collaborate with members, union leadership and staff to develop and implement a comprehensive worker-centered education program; support components, locals, committees and other departments in the union to provide diverse learning opportunities and resources.

collaborate with members, union leadership and staff to design and develop learning curriculum and resources; analyze and evaluate the learning program and propose improvements. Online learning, digital communications and social media: develop online and blended learning workshops and webinars, and adapt existing courses, products and resources as needed; use digital communications and social media tools to promote education opportunities.

develop online and blended learning workshops and webinars, and adapt existing courses, products and resources as needed; use digital communications and social media tools to promote education opportunities. Facilitation: facilitate workshops, courses, conferences, seminars, meetings and other learning events; provide facilitation training for union staff and member educators.

facilitate workshops, courses, conferences, seminars, meetings and other learning events; provide facilitation training for union staff and member educators. Education fund administration: advise on the establishment, implementation and administration of negotiated education and training funds; oversee and administer education and/or training funds where requested or assigned.

advise on the establishment, implementation and administration of negotiated education and training funds; oversee and administer education and/or training funds where requested or assigned. Committee assignments: provide support for PE committees as assigned; support the union's network of elected area education liaisons and member educators.

provide support for PE committees as assigned; support the union's network of elected area education liaisons and member educators. Liaison: foster partnerships with education institutions and providers, community organizations, and strategic partners to expand the union's learning program, including personal and professional development, general interest and credential courses.

foster partnerships with education institutions and providers, community organizations, and strategic partners to expand the union's learning program, including personal and professional development, general interest and credential courses. Other duties: primary role in this position is education and learning; however, an education officer may be assigned associated work, as required, to support departmental objectives.

QUALIFICATIONS:

formal education or training in a relevant field of education theory and practice and/or pedagogy is preferred

demonstrated experience developing worker-centered educational curriculum for a labour union, including effective written and visual materials, online resources, videos and infographics;

excellent group facilitation, communication and interpersonal skills, and ability to foster engaging, respectful, energetic and positive learning environments;

experience creating course content rooted in principles of popular education; knowledge of worker and adult education theories and methodologies, and a familiarity with organizing-based education;

awareness of various learning styles, including barriers to learning (i.e. differing levels of literacy, English language proficiency; learning disabilities);

strong administrative, organizational, planning and project management skills;

demonstrated ability to encourage and support the development of workers' skills and experiences, and to work collaboratively with members, leaders and staff;

additional languages and cultural competencies are assets;

ability to implement an anti-oppression, anti-colonial and intersectional lens on curriculum and learning, with a clear appreciation of class, race, gender and other multiple forms of oppression;

a commitment to class analysis, the organizing model, and social movement/solidarity unionism;

an understanding of the history, goals and values of the labour movement (and related social movements).

Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's licence.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU is committed to respecting diversity within our workforce and membership and supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit your applications no later than 5:00 pm, Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





UWU/MoveUP