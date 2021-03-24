STAFF REPRESENTATIVE – EDUCATION OFFICER
RESEARCH & INTERACTIVE SERVICES
INTERNAL POSTING
March 24, 2021
The B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union requires an Education Officer for Research & Interactive Services.
The position is located in its Burnaby office and will report to the assistant coordinator, Research & Interactive Services. Effective date to be determined.
DUTIES:
- Learning strategy: collaborate with members, union leadership and staff to develop and implement a comprehensive worker-centered education program; support components, locals, committees and other departments in the union to provide diverse learning opportunities and resources.
- Curriculum development and evaluation: collaborate with members, union leadership and staff to design and develop learning curriculum and resources; analyze and evaluate the learning program and propose improvements.
- Online learning, digital communications and social media: develop online and blended learning workshops and webinars, and adapt existing courses, products and resources as needed; use digital communications and social media tools to promote education opportunities.
- Facilitation: facilitate workshops, courses, conferences, seminars, meetings and other learning events; provide facilitation training for union staff, member facilitators and peer educators.
- Education fund administration: advise on the establishment, implementation and administration of negotiated education and training funds; oversee and administer education and/or training funds where requested or assigned.
- Committee assignments: provide support for the PE education and scholarship committee; support the union's network of elected area education liaisons.
- Liaison: foster partnerships with education institutions and providers, community organizations, and strategic partners to expand the union's learning program, including personal and professional development, general interest and credential courses.
- Other duties: primary role in this position is education and learning; however, an education officer may be assigned associated work, as required, to support departmental objectives.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- formal education or training in popular education theory and related curriculum development is strongly preferred;
- demonstrated experience developing worker-centered educational curriculum for a labour union, including effective written and visual materials, online resources, videos and infographics;
- excellent group facilitation, communication and interpersonal skills, and ability to foster engaging, respectful, energetic and positive learning environments;
- experience creating course content rooted in principles of popular education; knowledge of worker and adult education theories and methodologies, and a familiarity with organizing-based education;
- awareness of various learning styles, including barriers to learning (i.e. differing levels of literacy, English language proficiency; learning disabilities);
- strong administrative, organizational, planning and project management skills;
- demonstrated ability to encourage and support the development of workers' skills and experiences, and to work collaboratively with members, leaders and staff;
- additional languages and cultural competencies are assets;
- ability to implement an anti-oppression, anti-colonial and intersectional lens on curriculum and learning, with a clear appreciation of class, race, gender and other multiple forms of oppression;
- a commitment to class analysis, the organizing model, and social movement/solidarity unionism;
- an understanding of the history, goals and values of the labour movement (and related social movements).
- Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's licence.
The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, LGBTQ2SI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.
Submit you applications no later than 5:00 pm, Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]
Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland
UWU/MoveUP
