The B.C. General Employees' Union requires a staff representative to work in the Learning and OHS Department as a Senior Pension and Investment Analyst. This position is located at Headquarters in Burnaby.



DUTIES:



Pensions:

assist current and former members, retirees and staff with pension enquiries;

some participation in public sector pension plans;

act as Trustee and Plan Secretary for the BC Target Benefit Pension Plan, managing Board business for Trustees;

provide pension education for members and staff for the BC Target Benefit Pension Plan

monitor pension legislation, income tax act rules pertaining to pensions, retirement schemes;

participate in pension committees such as College Plan Partners.



Benefit Trusts:

Serve on the boards of benefits trusts that deliver health benefits to BCGEU members as required



BCGEU Investments:

oversee investment performance for a variety of funds and provide investment performance reports to BCGEU Executive members;

select new investment managers and review and backtest the performance;

provide presentations to BCGEU Executive at minimum twice a year and to other groups as required;

draft presentations about the Union's investments for use by the Treasurer as required;

organize and administer investment manager RFP processes

manage the required documentation when a new investment manager is hired or terminated or when new funds are invested or withdrawn from current investment managers



QUALIFICATIONS:



The successful applicant will have knowledge of:

pension plans in general, including the distinguishing characteristics between defined benefit, target benefit and defined contribution plans;

relevant pension legislation such as the Pension Benefit Standards Act (PBSA BC);

pension provisions specified by the Income Tax Act (ITA);

retirement vehicles including RRSP's, RRIF's, LIF's, allowances, annuities and related tax treatments;

group health plans including Administrative Service Only and self-insured arrangements;



The successful applicant will have the ability to:

work with a wide range of individuals, including those with little knowledge of pensions to experts;

analyze policy and be familiar with actuarial valuations;

communicate effectively, including oral presentations and writing submissions;

present complex and technical concepts in an understandable format;

self-initiate through identification of critical issues and prioritizing work requirements;

support policy development and work without direct supervision to meet the needs of the BCGEU;

reconcile the rights of members and employers while acting as an independent trustee;

stay apprised of recent developments in the industry, including the ever-changing legal landscape;

analyze socially responsible investment;

demonstrate financial acumen;



The successful applicant must have:

Achievement of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, actuarial credentials and/or an accounting credential.



Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license. As part of your terms of employment, you will be required to have an approved, union-made, non-luxury vehicle upon successful completion of the six-month probationary period. Full details, and conditions can be found in the BCGEU UWU collective agreement.



The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.



The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.



