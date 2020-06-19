STAFF REPRESENTATIVE

NEGOTIATIONS DEPARTMENT

Researcher

June 19, 2020

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

The B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union requires a staff representative to conduct research, in the Negotiations Department. The effective date is to be determined.

DUTIES:

analyze employer financial statements as required;

may assist negotiators in the department with costing of proposals;

track and report on settlements in the private and public sector;

ability to do an analysis of wages in various sectors;

prepare and maintain corporate profiles of our employers including changes in ownership, management teams, share price, corporate strategy;

prepare and maintain sectoral/industrial profiles;

analyze organizational and funding changes for public sector employers;

Interpret data to inform business decisions;

Identify economic trends in BC and Canada;

Recognize trends, detect outliers, and summarize data sets;

Will be requested and have the ability to advise of long term analysis of pension and trust status

other labour market research as required.

QUALIFICATIONS:

university degree in economics or related field, preferably a graduate degree

experience in public policy, corporate and sectoral research and analysis

experience in qualitative and quantitative research methods and analysis

excellent written and verbal communications skills, including demonstrated ability to communicate complex economic and policy issues in simple, understandable terms

Preference will be afforded to applicants with a designation to the Fellowship of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries.

Experience in a union or social justice organization is an asset as is an understanding of the goals and values of the labour movement.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, LGBTQ2SI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Drivers Licence.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Friday, June 26, 2020.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: human.resources@bcgeu.ca

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





UWU/MoveUP