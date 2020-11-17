STAFF REPRESENTATIVE
NEGOTIATIONS DEPARTMENT
Actuary/Research
INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING
November 17, 2020
The B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union requires a staff representative to conduct actuary /research, in the Negotiations Department. The effective date is to be determined.
DUTIES:
Collect and compile statistical data for additional analysis;
Estimate probability and likely cost of events such as an accident, illness, natural disaster, member demands and investments;
Design, test, and administer policies to minimize risk and maximize the profitability of insurance policies, pension plans, and produce charts and other exhibits to explain proposals and calculations;
Explain proposals and findings to various parties, from company executives to employers, members, shareholders and government officials.
QUALIFICATIONS:
Undergraduate university degree in Actuarial Mathematics, Statistics, Mathematics or other related field of study.
Must have strong analytical skills and be able to identify trends and patterns in a variety of complex data sets.
Must have strong computer skills, using programming languages and developing spreadsheet models, databases, and statistical models.
Must be able to explain complex ideas and technical data to different audiences, and have the ability to successfully lead teams and work well alongside others.
Must have strong problem-solving skills and be able to identify risks, and develop plans for the union to manage its risks.
Preference will be afforded to applicants with a designation to the Fellowship of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries.
Experience in a union or social justice organization is an asset as is an understanding of the goals and values of the labour movement.
The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, LGBTQ2SI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.
Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Drivers Licence.
Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: human.resources@bcgeu.ca
Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland
UWU/MoveUP
