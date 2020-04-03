STAFF REPRESENTATIVE

RESEARCH & INTERACTIVE (R&I) SERVICES

INTERNAL

April 3, 2020

The B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union requires a staff representative (capital stewardship officer) for its Research & Interactive (R&I) Services, effective date to be determined. The position is located at its headquarters in Burnaby.

The position reports to the coordinator, Research & Interactive (R&I) Services.

DUTIES:

Capital stewardship: develop and implement an engagement-oriented strategy to execute the union's shareholder advocacy initiatives, including through filing shareholder resolutions, liaising with external parties and labour unions and recommending the purchase of shares where our members work

develop and implement an engagement-oriented strategy to execute the union's shareholder advocacy initiatives, including through filing shareholder resolutions, liaising with external parties and labour unions and recommending the purchase of shares where our members work Research and negotiation: with internal and external counsel to develop and research proposals and engage in negotiation with companies

with internal and external counsel to develop and research proposals and engage in negotiation with companies Digital outreach: using digital tools, engage BCGEU members to participate in the union's shareholder activities, including through pension investments and general public pressure

using digital tools, engage BCGEU members to participate in the union's shareholder activities, including through pension investments and general public pressure Media outreach: liaise with media on the union's responsible investment activities, build relationships and establish BCGEU's reputation on responsible/ethical investment

liaise with media on the union's responsible investment activities, build relationships and establish BCGEU's reputation on responsible/ethical investment Digital campaigns: develop campaign plans to advance the interests of the union's membership in regard to investments; execute campaigns to maximize member outreach and engagement; evaluate and analyze campaign effectiveness; recommend improvements to digital campaign strategy

develop campaign plans to advance the interests of the union's membership in regard to investments; execute campaigns to maximize member outreach and engagement; evaluate and analyze campaign effectiveness; recommend improvements to digital campaign strategy Training, education and support: with IT and education staff, provide training and support to BCGEU staff, elected leaders and activists on skills, strategies, and best practices shareholder advocacy; training materials and resources

with IT and education staff, provide training and support to BCGEU staff, elected leaders and activists on skills, strategies, and best practices shareholder advocacy; training materials and resources Committee assignments: support elected on BCGEU committees and represent the union on committees, external shareholder and investment bodies, or in meetings with government, opposition and employer representatives

support elected on BCGEU committees and represent the union on committees, external shareholder and investment bodies, or in meetings with government, opposition and employer representatives Liaison: work with BCGEU activists, community groups, coalition partners, unions and labour centrals on shared issues and campaigns

work with BCGEU activists, community groups, coalition partners, unions and labour centrals on shared issues and campaigns Other duties: primary role in this position is capital stewardship; however a campaigner may be assigned associated work, as required, to support departmental objectives

QUALIFICATIONS:

demonstrated skills and experience in capital markets and shareholder advocacy

familiarity with Canadian law on capital markets, demonstrated ability to lead corporate negotiations with stakeholders

proficiency working with digital campaign tools, including websites/microsites, e-marketing databases (NationBuilder), and social media

demonstrated ability to maintain effective working relationships with union and community activists as well as coalition partners including in labour and finance

an understanding of the goals and values of the labour movement

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. driver's licence.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, LGBTQ2SI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: human.resources@bcgeu.ca



Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





UWU/MoveUP