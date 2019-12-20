STAFF REPRESENTATIVE
RESEARCH & INTERACTIVE SERVICES (RIS)
December 20, 2019
The B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union requires a staff representative (graphic designer) for its Research & Interactive services (RIS), effective date to be determined. The position is located at its headquarters in Burnaby.
The position reports to the coordinator, Research & Interactive services (RIS).
DUTIES:
- Visual communications strategy: develop creative and compelling graphic design and data visualization solutions to support and enhance the campaigns, communications, research and education work of RIS
- Digital media design: create an array of graphics (shareable images, infographics, motion graphics, animations) as part of the overall content strategy for RIS digital initiatives; post to BCGEU's website, social media accounts and via online advertising, as assigned
- Presentation design: create presentations/slide decks to visually simplify and explain issues, using original illustrations, infographics, charts, graphs, icons, and original, in-house or stock photography; apply best practices by distilling written content into concise bullet points with accompanying images
- Print material design: design publications, reports, education/training guides, brochures, print advertising, other print collateral, and union SWAG, using appropriate creative treatments
- Other duties: primary role in this position is graphic design; however, the graphic designer may be assigned associated work, as required, to support departmental objectives
QUALIFICATIONS:
- diploma/certificate in graphic design or relevant training and experience
- proficiency with Adobe Creative Cloud (Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects), presentation software (either MS PowerPoint, Adobe Prezi, Google Slides) and digital photography/editing
- a diverse portfolio of original and creative print, digital and motion graphics as well as photographs
- knowledge of and adherence to branding guidelines and general design principles
- ability to work independently and as part of a team; receptive and responsive to constructive feedback
- excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
- working knowledge of digital campaign tools (websites/microsites, e-marketing databases/ NationBuilder), and social media an asset
- ability to balance multiple projects in a fast-paced environment to meet deadlines
- an understanding of the goals and values of the labour movement
Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. driver's licence.
The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, indigenous workers, LGBTQ+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.
Submit applications, including hyperlink to online creative portfolio, no later than 5:00 pm, January 2, 2020.
Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: human.resources@bcgeu.ca
Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland
UWU/MoveUP
