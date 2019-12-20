STAFF REPRESENTATIVE

December 20, 2019

The B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union requires a staff representative (graphic designer) for its Research & Interactive services (RIS), effective date to be determined. The position is located at its headquarters in Burnaby.

The position reports to the coordinator, Research & Interactive services (RIS).

DUTIES:

Visual communications strategy: develop creative and compelling graphic design and data visualization solutions to support and enhance the campaigns, communications, research and education work of RIS

Print material design: design publications, reports, education/training guides, brochures, print advertising, other print collateral, and union SWAG, using appropriate creative treatments

QUALIFICATIONS:

diploma/certificate in graphic design or relevant training and experience

proficiency with Adobe Creative Cloud (Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects), presentation software (either MS PowerPoint, Adobe Prezi, Google Slides) and digital photography/editing

a diverse portfolio of original and creative print, digital and motion graphics as well as photographs

knowledge of and adherence to branding guidelines and general design principles

ability to work independently and as part of a team; receptive and responsive to constructive feedback

excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

working knowledge of digital campaign tools (websites/microsites, e-marketing databases/ NationBuilder), and social media an asset

ability to balance multiple projects in a fast-paced environment to meet deadlines

an understanding of the goals and values of the labour movement

Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. driver's licence.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, indigenous workers, LGBTQ+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications, including hyperlink to online creative portfolio, no later than 5:00 pm, January 2, 2020.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: human.resources@bcgeu.ca



Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





UWU/MoveUP