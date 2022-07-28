STAFF REPRESENTATIVE (Temporary)

ADVOCACY DEPARTMENT

INTERNAL POSTING

October 20, 2022

The B.C. General Employees' Union requires a temporary staff representative to work in the Advocacy Department for up to 9 months or to return of incumbent. The effective date is to be determined.

DUTIES: The successful applicant will work as part of a team providing a wide range of advocacy services to the union and its members. Duties will include, but may not be limited to, representing the union and its members at formal arbitration hearings, at the Labour Relations Board, and other adjudicative tribunals.

QUALIFICATIONS: Applicants must have demonstrated abilities to analyze and identify grievance file issues, conduct merit assessments and either informally resolve outstanding issues and/or prepare and present a case at formal arbitration; deal with senior management and their counsel; prepare concise oral and written submissions; work effectively with union officers and stewards; handle a large volume of correspondence and speak effectively in public; demonstrated ability in problem solving and dispute resolution; an understanding of the goals and values of the labour movement; demonstrated ability to develop activists' skills and to maintain effective working relationships with activists.

Experience and training in the specific area of responsibility is preferred, in particular, experience in preparation and presentation of cases referred to full arbitration.

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's Licence.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

Salary and benefits are offered under a collective agreement. The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Friday, October 28, 2022

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to [email protected], attention to:

Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland.



UWU/MoveUP