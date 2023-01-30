STAFF REPRESENTATIVE (Temporary)

COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT

INTERNAL POSTING

April 14, 2023

The B.C. General Employees' Union requires a temporary staff representative (political action campaigner) for its' Communications department, effective date to be determined. The term of the assignment is up to 12 months or return of incumbent. The position is located at its headquarters in Burnaby.

The position reports to the Coordinator of Communications.

DUTIES:

Campaigns strategy: develop and implement strategic political campaigns aligned with social unionism, progressive public policy, and the organizational priorities established by senior leadership

Political action campaigns: develop political action campaign plans and budgets on general issues related to voting and specific political issues of relevance to the union's membership; execute campaigns using a combination of traditional approaches and digital strategy; participate in political action and engagement campaigns developed by union centrals (BC Fed, CLC, NUPGE); evaluate campaign effectiveness; recommend improvements to political engagement strategy

Reports, presentations, and submissions: prepare and present briefs, policy statements, reports, submissions and other campaigns-related communications or information on public policy issues

Training: develop curriculum and facilitate political action training sessions, workshops, courses, meetings, and other engagement events related to election campaigns and political issues

Digital communications and social media: work with digital campaigners to strategically use digital and visual communications and social media for targeted outreach to members and supporters

Digital communications and social media: work with digital campaigners to strategically use digital and visual communications and social media for targeted outreach to members and supporters

Committee assignments: support elected on BCGEU committees and represent the union on committees or in meetings with government, opposition and employer representatives

Liaison: work with BCGEU activists, community groups, coalition partners, unions and labour centrals on shared campaigns; liaise with federal, provincial, and local governments on key political issues

Other duties: primary role in this position is campaigns; however a political action campaigner may be assigned associated work, as required, to support departmental objectives

QUALIFICATIONS:

demonstrated skills and experience in both traditional and contemporary engagement processes, from grassroots organizing to digital campaigning, within the labour movement or community organizations

experience working on federal, provincial, or local government election campaigns, including coordinating phone banks, face-to-face outreach, voter registration, get-out-the vote and elections

knowledge of lobbying and third party advertising regulations, restrictions, and reporting requirements

excellent written communication skills, including formal reports, magazine writing and editing

excellent verbal communications, including experience designing and facilitating workshops or courses

proficiency with NationBuilder and other email platforms an asset

demonstrated ability to develop activists' skills and to maintain effective working relationships with union and community activists, coalition partners and political allies

an understanding of the goals and values of the labour movement

Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's licence.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Monday, April 24, 2023.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





UWU/MoveUP