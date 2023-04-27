STAFF REPRESENTATIVE (Temporary)

NEGOTIATIONS DEPARTMENT

INTERNAL POSTING

August 1, 2023

The B.C. General Employees' Union requires a temporary staff representative to work in the Negotiations Department for up to 3 months or return of incumbent. The effective date is to be determined.

DUTIES:

Negotiations: Working with bargaining units and bargaining councils to develop collective agreement proposals and bargaining strategies; development and implementation of industry standard agreements; review contract administration problems in bargaining units; negotiation of collective agreements for single units and multiple units and with other unions in bargaining associations; participation in mediation to settle collective agreements; representing the union at various informal and formal hearings at the Labour Relations Board pertaining to collective bargaining, essential services and strikes or lockouts; conducting strikes; ratification of tentative agreements.

Classifications: To analyze job descriptions, job specifications and job evaluation plans in order to make determinations as to the appropriate classification level for a given position; to pursue classification appeals through the appeals process including expedited hearings and agreed settlements; to participate in Joint Job Evaluation Committees with elected and employer representatives to rate jobs; to provide training to elected representatives in various job evaluation plans; handle appeals covering a variety of classification groups; to communicate with union members and employer representatives.

QUALIFICATIONS:



Demonstrated ability to work cooperatively with other staff and elected members; to handle a large volume of correspondence and other communication; experience with administration of collective agreements, grievance handling and arbitration; knowledge of the operation of contract language; experience in servicing locals and members, familiarity with PSEC guidelines; drafting contract language, analyzing contract proposals, arbitration awards and other relevant decisions; good organization skills, including ability to produce collective agreements for signature and distribution in a timely manner. Experience in negotiating with non-profit agencies, for profit agencies and an understanding of public sector funding and delivery mechanisms would be an asset.

An ability to analyze complex benefit plans; to analyze classification appeals and negotiate resolutions to appeals; an understanding of classification systems, systemic wage discrimination and principles of pay equity.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland

The direct appointment procedure contained in MOA 16 Re: Equity Appointments may be applied for this posting.



UWU/MoveUP