STAFF REPRESENTATIVE (Temporary)
RESEARCH & INTERACTIVE SERVICES (RIS)

November 23, 2021

The B.C. General Employees’ Union requires a temporary staff representative (communications officer) for its Research & Interactive services (RIS), effective date to be determined. The term of the assignment is up to 4 months or return of incumbent.  The position is located at its headquarters in Burnaby.

The position reports to the Coordinator, Research & Interactive services (RIS).

DUTIES:

  • Communications strategy: develop strategic communications plans and budgets aligned with organizational priorities established by senior leadership
  • Communications support: provide communications support to the president and treasurer’s offices,  BCGEU components, provincial executive committees, and other departments across the union
  • Media: research, develop, and pitch media stories; prepare news advisories, releases, backgrounders, message boxes, talking points, opinion/editorials and liaise with media
  • Advertising and promotional items: liaise with suppliers on the production and purchase of print, broadcast, and outdoor advertising  as well as promotional items
  • Publications and print materials: provide editorial for BCGEU’s print publications and other resources as needed
  • Web: with IT staff, contribute and administer editorial content for BCGEU’s website, official social media accounts and other communications tools disseminating union news 
  • Training: develop and facilitate media skills training for union members and affiliates
  • Liaison: work with other union communicators and coalition partners on  communications projects
  • Other duties: primary role in this position is communications; however, communications officers may be assigned associated work, as required, to support departmental objectives

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • demonstrated skills and experience in mainstream communications within the labour movement, media or community organizations
  • excellent written communication skills, including news reporting, magazine writing and editing
  • excellent verbal communications, including experience designing and facilitating workshops
  • familiarity with print and broadcast advertising production processes and media buys
  • union organizing and/or servicing experience is an asset
  • experience in photography, videography and/or graphic design is an asset
  • an understanding of the goals and values of the labour movement.

Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. driver’s licence.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, Indigenous workers, 2SLGBTQI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland

 