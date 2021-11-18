STAFF REPRESENTATIVE (Temporary)

RESEARCH & INTERACTIVE SERVICES (RIS)

INTERNAL POSTING

November 23, 2021

The B.C. General Employees’ Union requires a temporary staff representative (communications officer) for its Research & Interactive services (RIS), effective date to be determined. The term of the assignment is up to 4 months or return of incumbent. The position is located at its headquarters in Burnaby.

The position reports to the Coordinator, Research & Interactive services (RIS).

DUTIES:

Communications strategy: develop strategic communications plans and budgets aligned with organizational priorities established by senior leadership

provide communications support to the president and treasurer's offices, BCGEU components, provincial executive committees, and other departments across the union

research, develop, and pitch media stories; prepare news advisories, releases, backgrounders, message boxes, talking points, opinion/editorials and liaise with media

liaise with suppliers on the production and purchase of print, broadcast, and outdoor advertising as well as promotional items

provide editorial for BCGEU's print publications and other resources as needed

with IT staff, contribute and administer editorial content for BCGEU's website, official social media accounts and other communications tools disseminating union news

develop and facilitate media skills training for union members and affiliates

work with other union communicators and coalition partners on communications projects

primary role in this position is communications; however, communications officers may be assigned associated work, as required, to support departmental objectives

QUALIFICATIONS:

demonstrated skills and experience in mainstream communications within the labour movement, media or community organizations

excellent written communication skills, including news reporting, magazine writing and editing

excellent verbal communications, including experience designing and facilitating workshops

familiarity with print and broadcast advertising production processes and media buys

union organizing and/or servicing experience is an asset

experience in photography, videography and/or graphic design is an asset

an understanding of the goals and values of the labour movement.

Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. driver’s licence.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, Indigenous workers, 2SLGBTQI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland