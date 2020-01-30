STAFF REPRESENTATIVE

WCB

INTERNAL POSTING

January 29, 2020

The B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union requires a temporary staff representative to work in the Workers' Compensation Appeal section, effective date to be determined. The term of assignment is up to 12 months or to return of incumbent.

DUTIES:

The successful applicant will provide advice, assistance and representation to members in workers' compensation appeals. Duties include but are not limited to:

filing appeals at both WCB appeal levels including the Review Division and the Workers' Compensation Appeal Tribunal (WCAT);

reviewing claim file disclosures to assess merit and prepare appeals;

advising and assisting members in obtaining any and all relevant evidence for the appeal including medical legal opinions;

attending and representing members at appeal hearings;

preparing written submissions for appeals;

corresponding with the WCB regarding the implementation of appeal decisions to ensure members receive their full entitlement under the legislation;

participating in the workers' compensation advocacy community and general policy reviews carried out by the WCB or the government from time to time;

membership counseling; and

assist members in return to work and accommodation planning.

The successful applicant may be assigned other related duties and/or advocacy services.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Applicants must be able to manage a large caseload of open appeals and work as a member of the compensation appeals advocacy team. Applicants must be able to respond effectively to members by telephone and in person and respond to a high volume of telephone inquiries from members. Applicants must be able to digest large volumes of technical written material in short periods of time, including medical reports and records. Applicants must be able to communicate effectively in public and be confident representing members at oral hearings. Applicants must be able to communicate effectively in writing to prepare written submissions. Applicants must be able to travel throughout the province of BC to represent members at oral hearings.

Experience and training in the specific areas of responsibility is preferred and hearing experience is essential.

Travel is required; therefore applicants must hold a valid BC driver's license.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, LGBTQ+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Friday, February 7, 2020.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: human.resources@bcgeu.ca



Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





UWU/MoveUP