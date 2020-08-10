STAFF REPRESENTATIVE (Temporary)
FRASER VALLEY AREA OFFICE
INTERNAL POSTING
August 10, 2020
The B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union requires a temporary staff representative to work in the Fraser Valley Area Office for up to 18 months or to return of incumbent, effective date to be determined.
DUTIES:
- Assist officers, stewards and membership in the day-to-day administration of their union by attending membership meetings; assisting in union elections, preparing and conducting ratification votes;
- Advising union membership on union policy and procedures;
- Negotiating collective agreements and contract administration through the handling of grievances up to and including expedited arbitration;
- Teaching courses for stewards and local officers;
- Assisting in or leading organizing campaigns, both internal and external;
- Representing the union at local labour councils and conventions; and
- Will be required to develop grassroots campaign plans to advance the interests of the union's membership as well as engage members and recruit activists.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Experience in the trade union movement is essential;
- Ability to deal with union leadership and employer representatives;
- Ability to prepare concise written reports and handle a large volume of correspondence and ability to speak in public;
- Must have an understanding of the goals and values of the labour movement;
- Must have a solid understanding of organizing principles. Proven experience in union organizing drives will be an asset; and
- Demonstrated ability to develop activist skills and maintain an effective working relationship with union and community activists.
Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's Licence.
The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.
Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Monday, August 17, 2020.
Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: human.resources@bcgeu.ca, attention to:
Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?