  2. STAFF REPRESENTATIVE (Temporary) FRASER VALLEY AREA OFFICE - BCGEU

STAFF REPRESENTATIVE (Temporary)

The B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union requires a temporary staff representative to work in the Fraser Valley Area Office for up to 18 months or to return of incumbent, effective date to be determined.

 

DUTIES:  

  •  Assist officers, stewards and membership in the day-to-day administration of their union by attending membership meetings; assisting in union elections, preparing and conducting ratification votes;
  •  Advising union membership on union policy and procedures;
  •  Negotiating collective agreements and contract administration through the handling of grievances up to and including expedited arbitration;
  •  Teaching courses for stewards and local officers;
  •  Assisting in or leading organizing campaigns, both internal and external;
  •  Representing the union at local labour councils and conventions; and
  •  Will be required to develop grassroots campaign plans to advance the interests of the union's membership as well as engage members and recruit activists.

 

QUALIFICATIONS:

  •  Experience in the trade union movement is essential;
  •  Ability to deal with union leadership and employer representatives;
  •  Ability to prepare concise written reports and handle a large volume of correspondence and ability to speak in public;
  •  Must have an understanding of the goals and values of the labour movement;
  •  Must have a solid understanding of organizing principles. Proven experience in union organizing drives will be an asset; and
  •  Demonstrated ability to develop activist skills and maintain an effective working relationship with union and community activists.

 

Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's Licence.

 

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

 

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Monday, August 17, 2020.

 

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: human.resources@bcgeu.ca, attention to:

Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland



UWU/MoveUP