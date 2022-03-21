STAFF REPRESENTATIVE (Temporary)

OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY



INTERNAL POSTING

May 26, 2022



The B.C. General Employees' Union requires a temporary staff representative to work primarily on occupational health and safety. The position is located at the BCGEU Headquarters office in Burnaby and will report to the Coordinator of the Occupational Health and Safety Department. The term of assignment is up to 3 months. Effective date to be determined.

DUTIES:

Under the general direction of the coordinator, this staff representative will:

develop union responses to policy, legislation and program changes and initiate research, particularly on workers' compensation and health and safety;

plan and facilitate at workshops, courses and conferences related to health and safety;

conduct appeals at WCAT;

assist BCGEU staff with grievances, bargaining, joint union/management committees where occupational health and safety is an issue;

provide research and campaign advice to specific components as assigned;

provide support to workplace OHS committees and the Provincial Executive Occupational Safety and Health Committee;

represent the BCGEU on labour committees, boards, and in meetings with government and employers;

prepare briefs, reports, educational and communications materials, particularly those related to health and safety.

QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful applicant will have:

demonstrated ability to provide research, analysis and policy development related to workers' health and safety;

experience in campaign development;

strong verbal and written communication skills;

demonstrated ability to develop courses and to facilitate workshops;

knowledge of compensation and occupational health legislation and regulations.

The successful applicant will have a commitment to the social justice goals of the labour movement.

Travel is required therefore applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's licence.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected], attention to:

Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland.







