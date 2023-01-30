To: To All BCGEU Members at Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Limited (Starlight Casino)

Re: Bargaining Continued Last Week, Additional Key Dates Scheduled





Bargaining resumed the week of March 13th to 15th. We continued to negotiate monetary and some remaining non-monetary iteStarlms and managed to gain agreement on many issues.



While we are apart on the monetary items, we are hopeful the employer will increase their offer significantly so we may find agreement when we're back at the bargaining table later this month.



Our next scheduled dates are March 29th to 31st at the BCGEU Union office for important late stage negotiations. We appreciate your support and solidarity during this round of negotiations.



In solidarity,



Megan Washington, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Shirley McMillan, Bargaining Committee Member

Kong Wu, Bargaining Committee Member

Shannon Kyne, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



