The Union and Employer met on March 29th and 31st to continue our monetary negotiations. While some progress was made early on the 29th, the 31st was disappointing for the union bargaining committee. At this point, no further movement was available to the Union while an unacceptable proposal remained on the table. There are no further bargaining dates scheduled.



While we are prepared to meet again, there must be substantial movement on the Employer’s behalf for us to move discussions along. We hope further discussions will continue within the Employer’s organization, which will allow us to meet again and address the logjam at the table.



At this time, it’s important your email information is up to date so that you can get the most current information on bargaining by going to my.bcgeu.ca/login and registering if you have not already. This will guarantee that you will have access to all bargaining updates.



Thank you for your continued support, which is vital for achieving a fair agreement; we may need further direct support at some point in the future.





In solidarity,



Megan Washington, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Shirley McMillan, Bargaining Committee Member

Kong Wu, Bargaining Committee Member

Shannon Kyne, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations







