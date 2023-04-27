As we announced last week, we have reached a tentative agreement with the employer and we look forward to sharing the details with you. The next step is for the bargaining committee to meet with you at ratification meetings, provide you with a ratification document, and to review the ratification document and answer all your questions before you cast a vote.



Ratification Meetings



We have scheduled a series of meetings at the worksite where you can get your questions answered and vote. You may cast your vote during these in person meetings.



Ratification meetings will be held as follows:



Monday, June 12 - 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Wednesday, June 14 - 6:00 am to 2:00 pm

Thursday, June 15 - 12:00 noon to 8:00 pm

Friday, June 16 - 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm



All meetings will be held in the training room at the worksite.



Voting



Voting opens at 11:00 am on June 12 and closes at 11:00 pm on June 16. This is an in-person paper ballot vote. You may cast your vote at the ratification meetings.



Once the agreement is ratified the changes will take effect. The bargaining committee is recommending that you vote Yes . The results will be announced via bulletin on Saturday morning June 17th.



Thank you for your continued support.



In solidarity,



Megan Washington, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Shirley McMillan, Bargaining Committee Member

Kong Wu, Bargaining Committee Member

Shannon Kyne, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations







Download PDF of notice here









UWU/MoveUP