The following is a statement from BCGEU Treasurer, Maria Bennett, delivered at the BC Federation of Labour Convention, November 26th:



Hello delegates. My name is Maria Bennett, my pronouns are she/her, and I am Treasurer of the BC General Employees' Union – the BCGEU. However, I am here today wearing my other hat: as Chair of the BCGEU's Women and Gender Rights Committee.



As you may know, yesterday, November 25th, was the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and it marked the kickoff of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence.



Gender-based violence in the workplace takes many forms -harassment, discrimination, abuse of power- and it thrives in silence, fear, and inaction. It threatens the safety, dignity, and livelihoods of countless workers, disproportionately affecting women, girls, and members of the 2SLGBTQI+ community.



As trade unionists, we cannot stand idly by. Our movement is built on the principles of solidarity, justice, and equality, and a workplace where any individual is subject to violence or harassment is not only unsafe for them but undermines the rights of all workers.



Unions have both the responsibility and the power to lead the fight against gender-based violence. We can negotiate strong collective agreements that include protections against harassment and abuse. We can create systems of support and advocacy for those who experience violence. And we can hold employers accountable for fostering safe, equitable workplaces.



At the BCGEU convention in June, there were several resolutions that directly addressed issues of gender-based violence in the workplace. Gender-based violence victims are not safe even in the workplace, and our members may not know how to recognize or respond when their co-worker is a victim.



But our role goes beyond policy. As trade unionists, we must challenge cultures of silence and complicity. We must raise awareness, educate our members, and empower workers to stand against violence in all its forms. Together, we can dismantle the systemic inequalities that allow gender-based violence to persist, creating workplaces where everyone -regardless of gender or identity- can thrive without fear.





