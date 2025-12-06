Statement on the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

Today, we mark the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, to honour the 14 women murdered at Montreal's l'École Polytechnique on December 6th, 1989, and to acknowledge all those whose lives have been forever altered by gender-based violence.

Gender-based violence remains an urgent and pervasive issue in Canada. It affects our communities, our homes, and our workplaces.

Unions play a critical role in eliminating all forms of gender-based violence. In the last BCGEU convention, delegates were clear that they want to their union to fight for strong workplace protections, enforcement of occupational health and safety rules, and paid leave for survivors of gender-based violence. We negotiate collective agreement language that directly addresses gender-based violence, and advocate for affordable housing, child care and pay equity to support women and gender-diverse people to leave unsafe relationships.

The BCGEU's Women and Gender Rights Committee is dedicated to building safer, more equitable workplaces by challenging discrimination and harassment in all forms. The committee works to end violence against women, girls, and gender-diverse people through education, action and policy shifts to ensure safety for all.

But our commitment extends beyond the workplace. Unions stand with community partners, women's organizations, and equity-seeking groups to push for broader social change. We continue to educate, mobilize, and use our collective voice to demand a Canada where everyone - regardless of gender - can live free from violence.

On December 6th, we remember

Geneviève Bergeron

Hélène Colgan

Nathalie Croteau

Barbara Daigneault

Anne-Marie Edward

Maud Haviernick

Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz

Maryse Laganière

Maryse Leclair

Anne-Marie Lemay

Sonia Pelletier

Michèle Richard

Annie St-Arneault

Annie Turcotte

To learn more about the 14 women who were killed, simply for being women, please click here. They were brilliant students, creative thinkers, beloved sisters, cherished daughters. #Rememberthe14



If you or someone you know is experiencing violence or abuse, here are a few links to services and resources in BC:



VictimLink

1-800-563-0808 a multilingual information service available throughout BC and the Yukon 24/7.

Or Text VictimLink BC at 604-836-6381.



BC Housing - Transition Houses & Safe Homes List

List and contact information for all of the transition houses across the province.



Women Against Violence Against Women 24-Hour Crisis Line

604-255-6344 or toll-free 1-877-392-7583



Battered Women Support Services Crisis line

604-687-1867 or 1-855-687-1868 or text 604-652-1867 or email: [email protected].



Ending Violence BC

Non-residential anti-violence programs.

