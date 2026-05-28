I am writing today with an update on the Health Science Professional Dues Reimbursement Fund that was introduced as a temporary benefit during the last collective agreement.



During this round of bargaining we wanted to extend this program and attempt to fix some of the problems encountered during the last term. We were successful in moving this program to being administered by the employer, allowing for easier and more timely access.



The fund will reopen, with additional funds available, starting in 2027. Full details can be reviewed in the attached Memorandum of Understanding, Appendix 28.1 Professional Licensing Fees.



In the meantime we have exhausted all funds available for the program and will not be in a position to reopen the fund in 2026.



We appreciate your patience in this matter and will send more information as it becomes available.



In Solidarity,



Jacob Hunter,

Fund Administrator, Health Science Professional Dues Reimbursement Fund



Download PDF of notice here

Download Appendix 28.1 MOA here

UWU/MoveUP