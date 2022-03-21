Progress continues to be made on key priorities after five days of negotiations last week at the facilities subsector bargaining table. This process began with more than 200 bargaining proposals and we're making steady progress on provisions that will address workload and improve health and safety.



We're tackling the systemic barriers in our health care system that stand in the way of recruitment and career mobility for many workers. All parties at the table are committed to addressing Indigenous-specific anti-racism and systemic discrimination in the health care system in concrete and meaningful ways, including recruitment and retention initiatives for Indigenous workers. The two sides have also exchanged proposals to establish a provincial Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) working group to review baseline demographic data and make recommendations to the Ministry of Health and employers on training and other initiatives. The multi-union bargaining committee is making progress toward expanding the Enhanced Disability Management Program (EDMP) program, which provides support to ill and injured workers.



We are making headway, but compensation, including wage increases, remain an outstanding issue. The bargaining committee is committed to achieving a settlement that provides economic security to members in the face of rising costs. Bargaining continues this week.



In solidarity,



Your Facilities Bargaining Association Bargaining Committee

UWU/MoveUP