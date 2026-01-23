To: All Local 303 Members at Chimo Community Services Society

Re: Steward Announcement

We are pleased to announce that Annette Loeschmann has been duly acclaimed as a shop steward.



Please join us in wishing Annette well in their position.



What do stewards do?

Stewards help solve problems at the worksite. Stewards provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly. They make sure new employees sign union membership cards and provide information on BCGEU services. Stewards conduct ratification votes and elections and keep members informed by distributing BCGEU communication.



What skills do I need to be a steward?

Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills and want to help others.



Is there training for new stewards?

Yes. Stewards are eligible for paid union leave from work to take steward training every year at their area office. The BCGEU also offers workshops on human rights, facing management, and accommodating disabilities at the workplace.



Exercise your rights and bring a Steward!

In solidarity,

Ashley Shapiro

Staff Representative



Download FYI - Chimo Stwd Noms Result Jan 2026_.pdf



UWU/MoveUP