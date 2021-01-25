 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Steward Election – Al Mitchell Place - BCGEU

Published on January 25, 2021

Great news! We have received two nominations for a shop steward at Al Mitchell Place and will be running an election.

The nominees are:

  • Khan Baller 
  • Myles Jocko

Elections will close at 5:00PM, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Votes will be collected by Sandu Constantinescu at the Al Mitchell site, and the successful candidate will be announced after a vote. 

In solidarity

Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.



