Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. Steward Election Results - Fort St. John Association for Community Living - BCGEU

Steward Election Results - Fort St. John Association for Community Living - BCGEU

Published on May 10, 2021

Nominations closed May 7, 2021 for election of Stewards at the Fort St. John Association for Community Living.

Desiree Babkirk and Charlene Hafner have been elected Stewards the Fort St. John Association for Community Living.

Please join us in wishing them well in their new position!


In solidarity
Kathy Weaver
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.



UWU/MoveUP