We are pleased to announce the following have been elected for the position of Shop Steward at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital;
Keith Johnson
Diane Philbrook
Mahen Ramdharry
Duncan Rice
Manjit Singh
Seyoum Tekle
Audrey Todd
Jim Wishlow
Please join us in welcoming them all in their role as worksite Shop Steward.
Thank you to all those that participated in the process.
Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire
Staff Representative
