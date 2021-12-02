We are pleased to announce the following have been elected for the position of Shop Steward at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital;

Keith Johnson

Diane Philbrook

Mahen Ramdharry

Duncan Rice

Manjit Singh

Seyoum Tekle

Audrey Todd

Jim Wishlow

Please join us in welcoming them all in their role as worksite Shop Steward.

Thank you to all those that participated in the process.

Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire

Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP