Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Steward Election Results for 403 members at Forensic Psychiatric Hospital (Facilities Sub-Sector) - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Steward Election Results for 403 members at Forensic Psychiatric Hospital (Facilities Sub-Sector) - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 20, 2021

We are pleased to announce the following have been elected for the position of Shop Steward at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital;

 

Keith Johnson

Diane Philbrook

Mahen Ramdharry

Duncan Rice

Manjit Singh

Seyoum Tekle

Audrey Todd

Jim Wishlow

 

Please join us in welcoming them all in their role as worksite Shop Steward.

 

Thank you to all those that participated in the process.

 

Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire
Staff Representative


Download PHSA FBA - 70 Colony Farm Rd Steward Results.pdf

UWU/MoveUP