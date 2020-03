Steward nominations have closed at the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction located at 100-13650 102 Ave, Surrey.

Please be advised that Caitlan Akins has been acclaimed to the position of Steward for Local 604.

We would like to thank everyone who participated in the process.

Congratulations and welcome Caitlan.

In Solidarity

Harbinder Gill

Local 604 Chairperson



Shane Stoddart

Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP