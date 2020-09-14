 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Steward election results for MSDPR - 33276 2nd Ave, Mission - BCGEU

Published on September 14, 2020

Steward nominations have closed at the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction located at 33276 2nd Ave in Mission.

Please be advised that Kathleen MacKillop and Ron Baker have been acclaimed to the positions of Steward for Local 604.

We would like to thank everyone who participated in the process.

Congratulations and welcome Kathleen and Ron. 

In solidarity

Harbinder Gill          
L604 Chair

Kevin Hagglund
Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here.



